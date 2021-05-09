Letter: Equality Act would reduce priority of religious freedom

In my opinion, the Post-Dispatch editorial “County Republicans flirt with disaster over gender-neutral bathrooms” (May 3) oversimplified my objection to the relabeling of St. Louis County government bathrooms as gender-neutral. The editorial minimizes and obscures the real issue. This is not about signs on bathroom doors. This is about the sign of the times.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s order and Councilwoman Lisa Clancy’s legislation cannot be viewed independently. These actions are intended to locally promote the nationwide agenda to remake civil rights law. This agenda is encapsulated in the Equality Act. If passed into law, the Equality Act will remake the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by creating new classifications for sexual orientation and gender identity.