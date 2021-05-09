Letter: Equality Act would reduce priority of religious freedom

In my opinion, the Post-Dispatch editorial “County Republicans flirt with disaster over gender-neutral bathrooms” (May 3) oversimplified my objection to the relabeling of St. Louis County government bathrooms as gender-neutral. The editorial minimizes and obscures the real issue. This is not about signs on bathroom doors. This is about the sign of the times.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s order and Councilwoman Lisa Clancy’s legislation cannot be viewed independently. These actions are intended to locally promote the nationwide agenda to remake civil rights law. This agenda is encapsulated in the Equality Act. If passed into law, the Equality Act will remake the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by creating new classifications for sexual orientation and gender identity.
The Equality Act would redefine sex to include “gender identity” as the individual’s “sex” under all federal laws applicable to any public-related accommodations, facilities, education, federally assisted programs or employment. The act would remove all protections in the 1993 Religious Freedom Restoration Act, thereby preventing people of faith from following the tenets of their faith. Americans would be forced to adopt and adhere to new definitions of marriage, sexual morality, male and female.
Passage of the Equality Act would assure that LGBTQ rights supersede religious freedom, including, for example, the Vatican’s recently issued directive that priests must refuse to perform same-sex marriages. If the Equality Act becomes law, it would circumvent and eventually nullify the free exercise clause of the First Amendment of the Constitution. My objection is not borne of paranoia, but is the simple, inconvenient truth.
Ernie Trakas • Clayton
St. Louis County Councilman