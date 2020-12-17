Letter: Equitable distribution of vaccine would save more lives

I'm writing on a day when the coronavirus vaccine is beginning to be distributed across the United States. I'm also writing as Representative-elect Cori Bush prepares to be sworn in for my district.

The coronavirus has shown the inequities that exist in our country and our world. As a St. Louisan, I have seen how the virus has had a deadlier impact on Black and Hispanic communities in this city. This inequity draws me to think also of the global community, and how the U.S. can seek to correct inequities everywhere.

Where you live shouldn't determine whether you live. That’s why the U.S. must fund proven global health programs like Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria; and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. These programs are focused on developing and fairly deploying eventual coronavirus vaccines, diagnostics and treatments to those who need it most, regardless of where they live.

By supporting $20 billion in global coronavirus-response funding, Bush can help champion a global vaccine and defeat this global pandemic everywhere.

Angela Pancella • St. Louis