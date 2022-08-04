Letter: ‘Eric’ endorsement should never have applied to Greitens

Regarding “Trump, declining to pick one candidate, endorses ‘ERIC’ in Tuesday’s US Senate primary” (Aug. 2): What a surprise! Donald Trump, a disgraced former president, signaled at least partial support for Eric Greitens, a man who broke the law and has been credibly accused of spousal and child abuse. I guess Trump’s goal was to completely fill the U.S. Senate with polarized, opportunistic, me-first Republicans. This doesn’t exactly help combat the current partisan deadlock.