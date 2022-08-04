 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: ‘Eric’ endorsement should never have applied to Greitens

Eric Greitens Eric Schmitt Donald Trump

From left: Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former President Donald Trump, and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens

 St. Louis Post Dispatch and AP photos

Regarding “Trump, declining to pick one candidate, endorses ‘ERIC’ in Tuesday’s US Senate primary” (Aug. 2): What a surprise! Donald Trump, a disgraced former president, signaled at least partial support for Eric Greitens, a man who broke the law and has been credibly accused of spousal and child abuse. I guess Trump’s goal was to completely fill the U.S. Senate with polarized, opportunistic, me-first Republicans. This doesn’t exactly help combat the current partisan deadlock.

The Founding Fathers could never have imagined American democracy coming to this.

Cheryl Webb • Olivette

