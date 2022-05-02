Letter: Eric Greitens can’t gun his way into a US Senate seat

Regarding “ Judge considers records request by Eric Greitens after ex-wife accused him of abuse” (April 27): The end of this article refers to video of Eric Greitens and Donald Trump Jr. taking target practice with handguns. At the end of the shooting, Greitens tweets, “Striking fear into the hearts of liberals, RINOs, and the fake media.”

My question is: Does Greitens think he is going to shoot his way into the United States Senate? My only fear is that, with the gun environment in Missouri, a wacko like this could actually get elected.