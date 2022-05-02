 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Eric Greitens can’t gun his way into a US Senate seat

Greitens undeterred by abuse allegations in GOP Senate race

FILE - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City Feb. 22, 2022. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner faces a hearing Monday, April 11, 2022, before the Missouri Office of Disciplinary Counsel. The panel will determine if she committed ethical violations in her handling of the 2018 criminal investigation of then-Gov. Greitens, who resigned in June 2018. If the panel determines violations, the Missouri Supreme Court will hear the case and Gardner could face punishment ranging from a mild reprimand to being disbarred. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb File)

 David A. Lieb

Regarding “Judge considers records request by Eric Greitens after ex-wife accused him of abuse” (April 27): The end of this article refers to video of Eric Greitens and Donald Trump Jr. taking target practice with handguns. At the end of the shooting, Greitens tweets, “Striking fear into the hearts of liberals, RINOs, and the fake media.”

My question is: Does Greitens think he is going to shoot his way into the United States Senate? My only fear is that, with the gun environment in Missouri, a wacko like this could actually get elected.

John Davis • St. Charles

