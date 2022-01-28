 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Eric ‘the plunderer’ Schmitt is bankrupting our schools

Eric Schmitt

Regarding “St. Louis-area schools among districts sued by Missouri attorney general over mask rules” (Jan. 22): What voters should remember when it comes time to vote for a U.S. senator is that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt used questionable scientific studies and gullible parents to plunder the vulnerable budgets of the public schools. I believe he should be called Eric the Plunderer.

He has attacked the most vulnerable to ruthlessly further his political career. Schmitt’s quest for high-profile victims finally found the most defenseless: public schools. Some will not even mount a defense for lack of funds. Others will be forced to spend hundreds of thousands for their defense, funds that could have benefited students instead.

Missourians should consider that when they vote for a U.S. senator who claims to care about the needs of the middle class.

William Tucker • Chesterfield

