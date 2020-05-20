Letter: Eric Trump’s conspiracy theory can cause headaches

As if there weren’t enough great reasons already to vote President Donald Trump out of office, how about his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump? Eric’s latest brain cramp on May 16 was to claim the coronavirus was a Democratic hoax, invented to prevent his father from having huge rallies. Then, right after the Nov. 3 election, the coronavirus he said “will magically, all of a sudden, go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”
If you actually stop and think about this very long, your head starts to hurt like you drank a glass of ice water too fast.
Joel Harriss • St. Louis
