Letter: Eric Trump’s conspiracy theory can cause headaches
Letter: Eric Trump's conspiracy theory can cause headaches

Eric Trump

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, Eric Trump, son of President-elect Donald Trump, waits for an elevator in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity on June 6, 2017, that critics of his father are 'not even people.' (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

 Evan Vucci

As if there weren’t enough great reasons already to vote President Donald Trump out of office, how about his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump? Eric’s latest brain cramp on May 16 was to claim the coronavirus was a Democratic hoax, invented to prevent his father from having huge rallies. Then, right after the Nov. 3 election, the coronavirus he said “will magically, all of a sudden, go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”

If you actually stop and think about this very long, your head starts to hurt like you drank a glass of ice water too fast.

Joel Harriss • St. Louis

