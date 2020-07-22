Letter: Escalating tension between the US, China is worrisome
0 comments

Letter: Escalating tension between the US, China is worrisome

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
US rejects nearly all Chinese claims in South China Sea

In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76, front) and USS Nimitz (CVN 68, rear) Carrier Strike Groups sail together in formation, in the South China Sea, Monday, July 6, 2020. China on Monday, July 6, accused the U.S. of flexing its military muscles in the South China Sea by conducting joint exercises with two U.S. aircraft carrier groups in the strategic waterway.(Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton/U.S. Navy via AP)

 Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Tarleton

There is much alarming news these days, but to my mind the most alarming was detailed in the article “US wades into South China Sea” (July 14). We have known for some time that China is trying to claim this area for its own, and the U.S. position has been that disputes between China and neighboring countries should be “resolved peacefully through U.N.-backed arbitration.” Now that the Trump administration has sent two carrier strike groups into that area, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo states that we “reject any push to impose ‘might makes right’” in the area.

Is not the U.S. now pushing to impose “might makes right”? We seem to be challenging China into a contest of whose might is bigger, or whose button is bigger (as our president once said). Instead of leading to a peaceful resolution, we are risking a new regional war between two bullies who have nuclear weapons to back up our challenges. Even potential loss in the November election should not cause one to take such a risk.

Margaret Katranides • Webster Groves

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports