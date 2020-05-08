Letter: Essential workers deserve clean bus transportation

Regarding “Many front-line workers still brave St. Louis buses during coronavirus” (April 29): The article tells the story of essential workers who rely on public transportation while most people are staying home. While the pandemic is raising the profile of these essential workers, it also brings an opportunity to invest in clean new buses for them with federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
It’s necessary to assure that all those who need a safe, reliable way to work can access it through our public transportation system. Congress passed the CARES Act to help with coronavirus relief, which includes funding for public transportation. Some of this money should be used to buy new, clean electric buses. In 2016, Ameren settled a lawsuit with the Sierra Club that included providing $1 million for electric buses. Electric buses are needed now more than ever to improve our air quality.
The pandemic is affecting families in more ways than one. Having access to clean, safe transportation to work should not be compromised.
Trisha Boyle • Maplewood
Missouri Sierra Club
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.