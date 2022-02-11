Letter: Establish the same uniform voting rules in every state

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “ On voting rights, King’s ‘arc of the moral universe’ bends the wrong direction” (Jan. 15): In 1787, James Madison wrote in The Federalist Papers No. 10 that “instability, injustice, and confusion … have in truth been the mortal disease under which popular governments everywhere perished.” It seems to me that our democracy, or constitutional republic (which ever title you choose), is suffering from that type of disease.

After the 2020 election, many refused to accept the valid results, and many states scrambled to change their election procedures in order to suit their own prejudices. If we are truly the United States of America, the entire country should have the very same set of rules and regulations for voting qualifications and vote tabulation. It is time for the U.S. to have uniform voting procedures and be truly united.