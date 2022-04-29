Letter: Ethanol may not adversely harm world's grain supply

I represent the Renewable Fuels Association. Regarding “Is expansion of ethanol in fuel wise or even ethical?” (April 20): Expanding the use of ethanol is indeed a wise and ethical move. Recent vehicle testing by the University of California shows no meaningful difference (just 1%) in fuel economy between gasoline with 15% ethanol (E15) and regular gasoline. And because E15 is priced 3% to 7% below regular gas, drivers using the fuel pay a lower cost per gallon. Likewise, when it comes to environmental benefits, emissions tests show E15 reduces the tailpipe pollutants that contribute to smog in the summertime, while also cutting greenhouse gases.

Harris says high gas prices are actually a good thing because they will push more consumers to electric vehicles, bicycles or mass transit. But those options are not viable for many, and pricey electric vehicles run primarily on coal-fired electricity, which is actually worse for the climate than gasoline. Also, it's absurd in my opinion for Harris to believe ethanol production in a time of war is somehow unethical. Global grain supplies are at record levels, and U.S. ethanol production uses less than 2.5% of the world’s grain.

Reducing ethanol production would do absolutely nothing to ease food price concerns in eastern Europe. Food prices are driven by energy prices. Cutting ethanol production would only reduce fuel supplies, raise gas prices further, and increase our petroleum imports, which would reward Russia and others who are attacking peaceful democracies. Would that be ethical?

Geoff Cooper • Ellisville