Regarding Stanford L. Levin’s guest column, “More ethanol? Two wrongs don’t make good policy” (Dec. 2): Unfortunately for Levin, the litany of wrongs in his piece don’t make for good reading either.
President Donald Trump’s administration has not proposed to “boost ethanol production from corn,” as Levin states. Rather, Trump has simply promised that the Environmental Protection Agency will enforce the renewable fuel blending requirements enacted by Congress more than 12 years ago.
Additionally, blending ethanol with gasoline reduces — not increases — prices at the pump. Over the past seven years, ethanol has been nearly 40 cents per gallon cheaper than gasoline at the terminals where gasoline is blended.
And far from creating “adverse public health consequences,” scientists, researchers and even oil companies agree that ethanol reduces harmful tailpipe pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Ethanol replaces the dirtiest and most toxic petroleum-based components of our gasoline.
As for the impact of increased ethanol production on corn prices, Levin couldn’t be more wrong. Corn prices are averaging lower — despite record ethanol production — compared to 2007, the year Congress greatly expanded renewable fuel-blending requirements.
And if more ethanol means “more problems” for Mexico, why then is that nation aggressively pursuing policies to stimulate growth in ethanol production and use?
I am surprised that Levin, as a former professor, has not done his homework. I’d suggest he pay a visit to the state-of-the-art National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center on the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus before penning his next op-ed on biofuels.
Geoff Cooper • Ellisville
President and chief executive, Renewable Fuels Association