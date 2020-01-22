Letter: Ethical, moral obligations should also extend to the fetus
Letter: Ethical, moral obligations should also extend to the fetus

Regarding the letter “Abortion legislation interferes with doctor-patient relationship” (Jan. 17): In complaining about House Bill 126, letter writer Dr. Amy Addante states, “I support life too. … Sometimes, this means my patient needs abortion care. … As a physician, I have an ethical obligation to be a strong advocate for my patient and their needs.”

If Dr. Addante supports life as she says, she also has an ethical and moral obligation to not kill a living human child in the womb.

Deacon Richard Schellhase • Oakville

