Letter: Ethics are still on the table for SLU’s curriculum

Regarding Jeffrey Bishop’s guest column “SLU’s core meltdown runs the risk of losing its distinctiveness” (Feb. 9): As a faculty member at St. Louis University, who also teaches ethics, I am neither surprised nor dismayed to see our deliberations regarding the core curriculum spill out and over onto the Post-Dispatch op-ed page.
So let me join the debate. I’m hardly alone. Although Bishop says the curriculum is on “the brink of adoption,” my sense is that this core curriculum is hardly cast in stone. Our provost, Chet Gillis, sent out an email in which he reminded all that the proposal — even after adoption — remains “corrigible” (a good word with its own ethical connotations). The debate is lively and spirited in part because things like moral formation and ethical decision-making are very much at the core of what we do — and will continue to do despite whether ethics maintains its presence as a specialized course delivered by a single department.
In other words, the “attribution” that ethics has been and will be integrated deeply into the education of undergraduates is, in my opinion, indisputable. Faculty members are grappling daily with our students to perceive, recognize and analyze modern moral issues as a sound inference. The core curriculum has, in my view, the potential to diffuse ethics even further across our curriculum — a commitment that the university has steadfastly embraced and steadily expanded across its 200-plus years of existence. It’s the right thing to do.
James Fisher • St. Louis
Professor of marketing, St. Louis University