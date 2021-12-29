Letter: European companies need foreign language schools

Regarding “Financial commitment from area business leaders helped lure Lufthansa to St. Louis” (Dec. 15): The non-stop flights from St. Louis to Germany will be a timesaver for both business and leisure travelers. Companies with business in Europe will be frequent passengers. Bayer especially will benefit, but others might include Anheuser-Busch InBev.

A key question for Bayer is: Do we have a German school in St. Louis? European companies are well known for their ex-patriot programs. Professionals and their families are sent to the United States usually for two years to get to know the business and the people. They come when their children are age 5 to 13 or so. For children to return to Germany without losing school time, they want a school that teaches the German curriculum (and prepares them for exams important to their future).