Letter: Evangelicals know Trump doesn’t follow Christian teachings

Regarding “Evangelical magazine Christianity Today: Trump must go” (Dec. 19): I was delighted to read Christianity Today’s Mark Galli call for the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump. He gave an honest appraisal of a morally bankrupt man who is unfit to lead our nation.
Evangelical Christians know this. They know that President Trump lies on a daily basis. They know that the president uses intimidation to try and force his views. Evangelicals recognize the obvious fact that President Trump has tried to let foreign governments interfere with our democracy and influence our elections. Christians know that Trump’s separation of immigrant children from their parents flies in the face of Christian beliefs.
But when a Christian publication mustered the courage to call for the impeachment and removal of this president, it sent shock waves across evangelical America. It provided a mirror for evangelicals to truly see themselves, and they did not like what they saw.
Jesus called on Christians to live lives based on his teachings and actions, not the lies, conspiracies and half truths of a failed immoral man.
Jonathan Hickman • Kirkwood