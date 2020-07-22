Letter: Even if Trump loses, he may still pursue a second term

If the current presidential polls hold true and are any indication of predictability, Joe Biden is likely to be elected the next president as he currently leads President Donald Trump by a wide margin.
However, even should Trump lose, don’t discount his future political ambitions.
The Constitution allows a person to serve two full four-year terms as president, and these terms do not have to run consecutively. In other words, even if Trump loses this November, he could run again in 2024.
Although I’m a virulent anti-Trumper and feel that Trump, racially speaking, has set the country back at least 155 years, I would never discount his ability as a fierce and determined political fighter — one who would do anything and everything to win, and has proven that he will never give up.
That’s why it’s so imperative that even should Biden win this year, the Democratic Party must develop a strong candidate to run in 2024, as Biden will be 82 then, and not likely to run for reelection.
That said, anything and everything must be done to ensure that Trump is only a one-term president.
Gene Carton • University City
