Letter: Even if Trump was being sarcastic, it’s still bad

Regarding “Don’t inject disinfectants, Lysol warns as Trump raises idea” (April 24): Do you believe that you saw and heard President Donald Trump ask his advisers, with a straight face, about injecting disinfectant into the human body to kill the coronavirus?

If so, should you really be surprised at this display of ignorance that borders on the ridiculous? Or do you believe the president’s contention that he was only being sarcastic to the reporters in the room? Even if that is true, why is there no outrage that such sarcasm — in this environment of death, suffering, and fear — is beyond inappropriate and indicative of a total lack of empathy and the kind of leadership expected of a great nation’s leader?

Jeff Miner • St. Louis

