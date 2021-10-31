Letter: Even in 'Godfather' film, abortion is a murder metaphor

Regarding Aisha Sultan's column "What life was like for women before Roe v. Wade" (Oct. 24): A judicial majority does not justify an immoral act such as abortion any more than the wrongheaded judicial decisions of Plessy v. Ferguson and Dred Scott v. Sanford justified racism.

Yes, there is a time for empathy and a time for condemnation. I feel very sorry for the women who think that they must make the dark choice of abortion. But getting an abortion is not a moral act, in my opinion. The act itself terminates life.

The main message I got from the classic movie "The Godfather" is that murder and death metastasize. In the end, even the Michael Corleone character's quiet wife becomes a destroyer of life when she aborts her unborn son. It is a chilling moment in the film when she justifies the abortion to not give Corleone an heir to his legacy of murder.

I believe in my heart of hearts that abortion is wrong, and it is not OK to pretend otherwise.

