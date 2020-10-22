Letter: Even now, vestiges of ‘sundown towns’ still haunt us

Regarding “AP Road Trip: Racial tensions in America’s ‘sundown towns’” (Oct. 14): This story hit a nerve with me. A few days ago, driving on Interstate 270, I was cut off by a parade of pickup trucks flying Trump flags.
My daughter, who studied engineering in Rolla 20 years ago, told me that pickup trucks with the Dixie flag used to patrol the streets of Rolla after dark. My daughter was among a minority of Black college students who were warned to adhere to a curfew and to not, under any circumstances, be out after 9 p.m. Otherwise, they would get into trouble. On the few occasions when they were outside after 9, guys in pickup trucks would show up and make threats and yell racial slurs. Sadly, this kind of intimidation is now encouraged by none other than our president.
Helga Werth-Morgan • Ferguson
