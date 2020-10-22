 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Even now, vestiges of ‘sundown towns’ still haunt us
0 comments

Letter: Even now, vestiges of ‘sundown towns’ still haunt us

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
AP Road Trip: Racial tensions in America's 'sundown towns'

The moon shines through clouds along a highway in New Columbia, Ill., near Vienna, Ill., on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. "Sundown towns" like Vienna were places where Black people were allowed in during the day to work or shop but had to be gone by nightfall. Today, some still exist in various forms, enforced now by tradition and fear rather than by rules. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

 Wong Maye-E

Regarding “AP Road Trip: Racial tensions in America’s ‘sundown towns’” (Oct. 14): This story hit a nerve with me. A few days ago, driving on Interstate 270, I was cut off by a parade of pickup trucks flying Trump flags.

My daughter, who studied engineering in Rolla 20 years ago, told me that pickup trucks with the Dixie flag used to patrol the streets of Rolla after dark. My daughter was among a minority of Black college students who were warned to adhere to a curfew and to not, under any circumstances, be out after 9 p.m. Otherwise, they would get into trouble. On the few occasions when they were outside after 9, guys in pickup trucks would show up and make threats and yell racial slurs. Sadly, this kind of intimidation is now encouraged by none other than our president.

Helga Werth-Morgan • Ferguson

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports