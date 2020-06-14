Letter: Even obeying a simple police request could be fatal

Regarding “First step is to obey a police officer’s reasonable request” (June 6): I respectfully disagree with the letter writer. I feel his position vastly oversimplifies the issue. The point is that people of color are much more likely to be in a position to be required to obey a police officer’s reasonable request in the first place. Systemic policies and personal bias contribute to significant differences in how often we are pulled over or come into contact with police. When you couple that with experiences throughout history of victimization of black and brown people by the police, it puts a different perspective on things, at least for many people of color.
Many black families incorporate The Talk into their children’s home education. This is our very best effort to advocate for our children to do just what the letter writer suggests. Unfortunately, as we have seen time and again, it is not always enough to follow reasonable police requests. We still end up dead.
So please understand why, in many cases, people of color enter any situation where contact with the police is involved with trepidation. When you see people of color running from the police, there is much more involved than willful disobedience. In many cases, in our minds, it may be a matter of life or death.
Finally, if you have not had to experience this type of fear, understand that just because it is not your experience, that does not make it any less valid or real for others.
Tiana Leonard • Venice
