Letter: Even teenage Ukrainians know the value of a democracy

Regarding “ Ukrainians return from abroad to fight Russian invasion” (Feb. 27): Several years ago, my boys in high school were in a robotics competition in St. Louis. It was an international competition, with teams from all across the globe: Taiwan, Mexico, Israel, England, etc.

One day at lunch, I was waiting for the light to change at the crosswalk and was behind the Ukrainian girls’ robotics team. I asked how their team was doing, did they enjoy it, and I asked what they thought of America. The tallest girl, blond and blue-eyed, stepped right up to me, shoved a finger in my face, and told me “This ees a great country!”