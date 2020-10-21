Letter: Even the educated can be too dumb to wear a mask

Regarding “Stay safe while working out at the gym” (Oct. 5): I went to my gym early in the morning one day last week because it was less crowded then. Masks are required going in. Gym goers must attest to the absence of symptoms of respiratory illness or contact with known cases and have their temperature taken.
There are Mercedes Benzes and Teslas in the parking lot. My fellow fitness seekers wear their alumni sweats from their prestigious universities. Then their masks come off once they are inside.
The gym management believes it is a matter of personal choice whether to wear a mask. On the other hand, neither guns nor smoking are permitted on the premises, and no one objects.
I am a physician. I wear a mask or more personal protective equipment depending on the circumstances all day long. I am tested every week. None of my patients who got the coronavirus caught it from somebody with a fever coughing in their face.
People who do not wear a mask in public places just because they don’t have to, in my professional opinion, are a danger to themselves and others.
It seems that education and prosperity are not necessarily associated with common sense or a sense of social responsibility. Educated people believe in all kinds of things they can’t see. Why is this different?
