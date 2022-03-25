 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Even with Brown Jackson, court won’t look like the US

  • 0
Supreme Court-Abortion-Justices' Own Words

In this April 23, 2021, file photo, members of the U.S. Supreme Court pose for a group photo. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, while standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

 Erin Schaff

Regarding “Jackson pushes back at GOP critics, defends judicial record” (March 22): The recent nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court has been accompanied by a wish, expressed by President Joe Biden and others, that the Supreme Court should “look like America.” Nobody has articulated precisely what a Supreme Court that “looked like America” would look like, but if what Biden wants is a Supreme Court that proportionately represents the racial and ethnic makeup of the U.S. population, nominating Jackson is not going to get him there.

Based on the most recent census data, a court that looked like America would have six justices who are single-race Caucasian, one justice who is single-race African American, one justice who is mixed-race, and one justice who is Asian. Two of the nine justices (any race) would be Hispanic. Now as far as I am aware, Judge Jackson identifies as single-race African American, so if she serves on the Supreme Court alongside Justice Clarence Thomas, her racial category would actually be overrepresented, and at a cost to Hispanics and Asians, who are the true underrepresented minorities on America’s highest judicial body.

People are also reading…

Of course, none of this is a reason that Jackson should not be confirmed. Race or ethnicity should be neither a qualification nor a disqualification to high office. But if Biden really wants a Supreme Court that looks like America, he has made a misstep.

C. Todd Meredith • Memphis, Tenn.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News