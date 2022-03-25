Letter: Even with Brown Jackson, court won’t look like the US

Regarding “Jackson pushes back at GOP critics, defends judicial record” (March 22): The recent nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court has been accompanied by a wish, expressed by President Joe Biden and others, that the Supreme Court should “look like America.” Nobody has articulated precisely what a Supreme Court that “looked like America” would look like, but if what Biden wants is a Supreme Court that proportionately represents the racial and ethnic makeup of the U.S. population, nominating Jackson is not going to get him there.

Based on the most recent census data, a court that looked like America would have six justices who are single-race Caucasian, one justice who is single-race African American, one justice who is mixed-race, and one justice who is Asian. Two of the nine justices (any race) would be Hispanic. Now as far as I am aware, Judge Jackson identifies as single-race African American, so if she serves on the Supreme Court alongside Justice Clarence Thomas, her racial category would actually be overrepresented, and at a cost to Hispanics and Asians, who are the true underrepresented minorities on America’s highest judicial body.

Of course, none of this is a reason that Jackson should not be confirmed. Race or ethnicity should be neither a qualification nor a disqualification to high office. But if Biden really wants a Supreme Court that looks like America, he has made a misstep.

C. Todd Meredith • Memphis, Tenn.