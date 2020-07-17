Letter: Events remind refugees of home countries’ socialism

Many of us who came to United States as Jewish refugees 20, 30 or 40 years ago watch with disbelief and horror what is happening in this country today. The grim past that the former Russians, Eastern Europeans, Chinese, Koreans, and Cubans left behind is becoming a reality right here and now. Unfortunately, the bloody and tragic history of those countries, victims of Marxist-Leninist ideology, is not an antidote to those who organize lawless riots. We know all too well, that “political correctness” leads to silencing, censorship and the disappearance of free speech.
Former Soviet Jews, of which I’m one, cannot be a silent minority watching this great country face a catastrophe. We cannot remain silent watching American history being attacked and monuments being destroyed by mob action or mob hysteria. And we cannot be silent when police officers are humiliated.
Wake up, all who believe that the events of the old world will turn out differently in the U.S.
Lena Fish • Brentwood
