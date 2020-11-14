Letter: Every child should have the right to quality education

Regarding "Plan calls for millions in projects along Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis' infamous 'divide'" (Oct. 15): What difference does a mile make? If you are a child born in St. Louis, one mile can change the trajectory of your life. The ZIP code where a child lives will likely predict the child’s race, the family’s income, and it often determines where the child goes to school. The interesting thing is, St. Louisans know that location predicts quality of life. The Delmar Divide, a not-so-imaginary line, defines the boundaries of poverty and splices communities by color.
At the time of a 2012 BBC video, north of Delmar Boulevard, about 98% of the population was Black, the median home value was $73,000, and life expectancy was 67 years. South of Delmar, about 73% of the population was white, the median home value was $335,000, and life expectancy was 85 years. Why does a mile make such a big difference in the lives of children, specifically in regard to their education?
Research reveals a history of an education system created intentionally to benefit some and exclude others evident in the form of literacy rates, disciplinary actions and mortgage-lending rates. We cannot be surprised that this educational system benefits the wealthy and white children when it was created to serve those very people foundationally. School is the first institution that children experience. Historically, this institution was not created equal, or with Black and Hispanic children in mind. Every individual child should have the right to equal education, otherwise, we cannot describe our system as democratic, public or just. One mile should not determine the quality of a child’s life.
Madison Beirne • Clifton Heights
