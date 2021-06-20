Letter: Every Missourian should want voting rights legislation

Regarding “Hundreds protest Manchin’s opposition to voting law overhaul” (June 14): The League of Women Voters of Missouri supports the For the People Act (House Resolution 1), a democracy reform package that would help return self-governing power to everyday Americans. It would stop states, including Missouri, from making it harder for minorities, the elderly, the young, the poor and women to cast a ballot and have their voices heard.

The bill, known as S1 in the Senate, would enhance no-excuse absentee voting, modernize America’s voting system, expand early voting, require independent commissions to draw fair congressional maps, expressly outlaw partisan gerrymandering, and provide reforms to get money out of political campaigns. It would clearly expand voting rights in Missouri.

Research shows a majority of Americans support these federal election reforms. After approval by the U.S. House in March 2021, it is now up for review and a vote by the U.S. Senate.