Letter: Everyday breakfast reading material is now diminished

Beetle Bailey statue in Columbia

The Beetle Bailey statue on the Mizzou campus in Columbia. Photo by Barbara Winnerman

 Photos by Barbara Winnerman

In my opinion, the Post-Dispatch's new features section is a real disgrace. I have been a subscriber and have read the comics and that section with breakfast for many years. This new format has me looking for an alternative. Not only has the newspaper destroyed the comics section, but it has replaced good ones with the poorest ones imaginable. 

Many subscribers probably don't have access to a computer or wouldn't spend time with this section if they did. I know Post-Dispatch editors have to bow to corporate's whims, so the blame is not on them.

I know this letter might be a waste of time, but maybe I will feel better getting this off my chest. I believe the paper should cut its subscription price in half to compensate for the lost content.

Bill Flottmann • New Athens

