Letter: Everyday life is unaffected by who serves as president
Letter: Everyday life is unaffected by who serves as president

Like most people, my everyday life will not revolve around who wins the race for president. But in reading the Post-Dispatch editorial page, it would seem that, if President Donald Trump is reelected, many people are going to suffer unspeakable angst. This concern may be misdirected.

The president, regardless of who he or she is, does not have the ability to affect citizens' life anymore than the coach of a team can go into the game and run the plays. The decisions and laws passed by legislatures, both in the U.S. Congress and state houses, are the keys to making our lives better or worse.

In four years, most of us will probably be a little better or worse off than we are today, but not extinguished, as some would have you believe.

So maybe we should treat politics like any other hobby and lighten up. If it ain’t fun, then it’s just more work.

Mel Herr • Webster Groves

