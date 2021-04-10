Letter: Everyone is equal, regardless of race or appearance

Regarding "How to help Asian Americans under attack" (March 22): This past year, more than 3,800 hate crimes against Asians have been reported. That made me think: What difference does a person's appearance or race make? Is humanity as kind as we pretend it to be?

Hate crimes against Asian people have increased, fueled by the coronavirus pandemic. Research shows that one of the main causes is misinformation and prejudice. However, there are easy ways to fix this. We all need to face this together by standing in solidarity, staying woke and spreading awareness. Everyone is equal no matter the person's race, nationality or appearance, and we have to treat each other as such.

All people should do their part to stop the hate and violence against Asian Americans by thinking about how they want to be treated by others, and treat others the exact same way.

Rebecca Bechtel • Normandy