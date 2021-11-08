Letter: Everyone will welcome long Thanksgiving break

Many St. Louis area schools and school districts, including the Catholic school where I work, have extended Thanksgiving break to include the entire week. The last 20 months have been incredibly challenging. Teachers have completely changed their curriculum and are constantly fighting against those who refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated. Some teachers are facing unprecedented stress in schools with no mask mandate as they ache over their students who have no say in the politics surrounding the pandemic.
Teachers and everyone else are exhausted. Everyone deserves a break. And education is one field that can easily give this break to so many who need more time with their families and a few more days with no alarm waking them up. A few days won’t make or break a curriculum but can give some much-needed peace.
Dan Stout • St. Louis