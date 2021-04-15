 Skip to main content
Letter: Evidence abounds of Americans who don't have voter IDs
Letter: Evidence abounds of Americans who don't have voter IDs

Regarding the letter "Society requires an ID for everything. Why not to vote?" (April 11): Anecdotal evidence and the pure ignorance in this letter made me very upset. The letter writer asks to be shown someone without an photo ID. The irony in this request is that the most forgotten and hard-to-reach American citizens are without an ID. According to a 2012 American National Elections study research, 13% of Blacks, 10% of Hispanics and even 5% of whites do not own a photo ID.

The letter writer should also consider that not everyone has had the same opportunities and advantages the writer may have had, and that these underserved groups without photo IDs, in fact, do exist.

Jack Steurer • Fenton  

