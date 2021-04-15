Letter: Evidence abounds of Americans who don't have voter IDs

Regarding the letter "Society requires an ID for everything. Why not to vote?" (April 11): Anecdotal evidence and the pure ignorance in this letter made me very upset. The letter writer asks to be shown someone without an photo ID. The irony in this request is that the most forgotten and hard-to-reach American citizens are without an ID. According to a 2012 American National Elections study research, 13% of Blacks, 10% of Hispanics and even 5% of whites do not own a photo ID.