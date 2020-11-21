Letter: Evil triumphs if good people do nothing about Trump

Regarding “Trump pays $3 million for recount of 2 Wisconsin counties” (Nov. 18): Why is President Donald Trump not admitting that he has lost the election? Maybe he never learned how to graciously accept a defeat. Most normal people learn that in elementary school. His family, friends and political sycophants all seem to need to tread ever so lightly during his tantrums. Maybe he doesn’t allow anyone to tell him the truth about anything.

Why do these people not step up so he doesn’t further embarrass himself? Perhaps Trump and his enablers believe that allowing him to continue wallowing in his self-pity is more important than standing up for the future of our democracy. Or maybe they have been so demoralized by this man’s personal, political and legal threats that compliance is the only option to whatever aspect of self-aggrandizement that he, at any time, is promoting.