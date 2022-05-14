Letter: Ex-convicts need second chance to gain professional skills

In Tony Messenger’s column “Felony record blocks nonprofit founder from becoming a foster parent” (May 11), he provided an excellent example of the collateral consequences that impact formerly incarcerated people. This includes federal, state and local statutes and regulations that contain hiring restrictions and access to housing, education and voting. There are more than 40,000 of these that range from discretionary to mandatory; some are directly related to a particular crime, but others apply without any relationship to the crime or without consideration for time passed and a person’s rehabilitation efforts.

Each year in Missouri, around 13,000 people are released from prisons and jails, many of them with a desire for a second chance and, like Shawntelle Fisher, with the talent and skills to be productive members of the communities they return to. On a national scale, 75% of these people remain unemployed after one year, and only 55% have any income.

Missouri needs to join the 44 states that are working on fair chance licensing reforms to break down some of these barriers, as well as measures to facilitate expungement of eligible records, such as the Clean Slate Initiative. As Fisher asks, “How long does a person have to continue to pay?” We should also ask, how long can our communities afford to ignore the unused talent within our midst?

Mary Schuman • University City