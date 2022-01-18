Letter: Ex-inmates need clean slate when returning to society

Regarding the letter "Incarceration has a traumatic impact on entire family" (Jan. 12): The adverse childhood experiences cited by the letter writer when a family member is incarcerated are amplified by the legal discrimination that faces formerly incarcerated people when they return to the community. Having a criminal record is a significant obstacle to employment, housing, education and level of earnings, regardless of the type of crime or conviction status.

Many adults have some type of criminal record that can stand in their way. Today, 1 in 5 families face eviction or are denied housing when a formerly incarcerated family member returns home. Family reunification is made difficult if the returning adult cannot live with their family. Employment obstacles make it difficult to pay child support, criminal justice debts or housing costs.