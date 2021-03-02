 Skip to main content
Letter: Ex-Limbaugh fan turned off over sycophancy to Trump
Letter: Ex-Limbaugh fan turned off over sycophancy to Trump

Regarding "Rush Limbaugh buried in private ceremony in St. Louis" (Feb. 26): It was the fall of 1991, and I remember telling my wife about a disk jockey I heard on the radio. His name was Rush Limbaugh. Although he was egotistical, I thought Limbaugh was entertaining, and I was on my way to becoming a ditto-head. Early on, I admired his refreshing candor. As the years went by, I listened to him less frequently but remained a ditto-head., 

My break with Limbaugh occurred six years ago when Donald Trump entered the presidential race. Because of Limbaugh's unprincipled support of Trump, I made a New Year’s resolution in 2016 that I would not listen to his show anymore. Limbaugh transformed into a Trump sycophant who would give him a pass regardless of the transgression. Case in point: Trump said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose a vote. In 2020, Limbaugh would protect Trump for suggesting that a disinfectant could be used to treat the coronavirus. Limbaugh (and others) insisted that Trump was just kidding.

Just last year, Limbaugh compared the coronavirus to the common cold. By downplaying its severity, he may have caused many of his listeners to disregard health protocols.

I have no regrets for making the aforementioned 2016 resolution. I just wish I had done it sooner.

Mark Lasseigne • Edwardsville 

