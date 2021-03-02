Letter: Ex-Limbaugh fan turned off over sycophancy to Trump

Regarding "Rush Limbaugh buried in private ceremony in St. Louis" (Feb. 26): It was the fall of 1991, and I remember telling my wife about a disk jockey I heard on the radio. His name was Rush Limbaugh. Although he was egotistical, I thought Limbaugh was entertaining, and I was on my way to becoming a ditto-head. Early on, I admired his refreshing candor. As the years went by, I listened to him less frequently but remained a ditto-head.,

My break with Limbaugh occurred six years ago when Donald Trump entered the presidential race. Because of Limbaugh's unprincipled support of Trump, I made a New Year’s resolution in 2016 that I would not listen to his show anymore. Limbaugh transformed into a Trump sycophant who would give him a pass regardless of the transgression. Case in point: Trump said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose a vote. In 2020, Limbaugh would protect Trump for suggesting that a disinfectant could be used to treat the coronavirus. Limbaugh (and others) insisted that Trump was just kidding.