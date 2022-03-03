Letter: Exactly what Christian sect shares Parson’s values?

Gov. Mike Parson continues to be an embarrassment to our state. Recently he stated he wanted to appoint only those who shared his “Christian values” (Editorial “Parson’s ‘Christian values’ litmus test is blatantly unconstitutional” (Feb. 3). He now refuses to apologize to Post-Dispatch reporter Josh Renaud, who behaved professionally when he uncovered a potential privacy breach in a state website. Parson has publicly maligned Renaud and persists in doing so.