Letter: Exactly what Christian sect shares Parson’s values?

Parson a favorite

Gov. Mike Parson delivers his State of the State address at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Amid Republican infighting in the Legislature, Parson has largely been reduced to a lame-duck spectator. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Gov. Mike Parson continues to be an embarrassment to our state. Recently he stated he wanted to appoint only those who shared his “Christian values” (Editorial “Parson’s ‘Christian values’ litmus test is blatantly unconstitutional” (Feb. 3). He now refuses to apologize to Post-Dispatch reporter Josh Renaud, who behaved  professionally when he uncovered a potential privacy breach in a state website. Parson has publicly maligned Renaud and persists in doing so.

I would like to ask the governor exactly which sect of Christianity he feels shares his “values.”

Ann Marie Anderson • Kirkwood

