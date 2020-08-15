You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Excuse for not issuing a mask mandate is a flimsy one
Letter: Excuse for not issuing a mask mandate is a flimsy one

Dr. Randall Williams

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Shannon, at a hearing on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said that a statewide mandate for masks and social distancing doesn’t make sense, even though Missouri is a pandemic hot spot (“Missouri balks at state mandates despite ‘red zone’ status,” Aug. 12). What doesn’t make sense is the irresponsibility of Williams not issuing a mandate. It is a small sacrifice that could offer protection for everyone.

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention constantly reminds Americans to wear masks while in public. There is no good reason not to issue this mandate. Part of Williams’ reasoning is that he asserts “Missouri is a very diverse state … it doesn’t lend itself to that kind of one-size-fits-all strategy.”

Here in St. Charles, there is no face mask mandate, although there is one in St. Louis city and county, which are just across the Missouri River from my home, about half a mile away. St. Charles County should have a face mask mandate as well.

I urge Williams to issue a face mask mandate immediately, for the good of all.

Billie Derham • St. Charles

