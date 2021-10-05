Letter: Excuse of 'personal choice' to avoid vaccine is nonsense

Regarding the letter "Fox News infection leads to loss of rational thought" (Sept. 28): For everyone not yet vaccinated, for whatever reason, please be aware that former President Donald Trump and his family were all vaccinated.

The talking heads on Fox News, who try to scare people nightly that the vaccine will turn our bodies into a magnet or that people can be tracked by the government through the vaccine, are all vaccinated. Opponents should stop saying that it's a personal choice, as if they are taking some sort of moral high ground.

Drinking Diet Coke instead Diet Pepsi is a personal choice. Getting onion rings instead of fries at White Castle is a personal choice. Flying a Cubs flag at your home is a personal choice. Pretty much everything is a personal choice. Not getting vaccinated does not somehow make someone more intuitive or insightful. It just makes that person a health hazard.

Joel Harriss • St. Louis