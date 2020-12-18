 Skip to main content
Letter: Executive order on civil service will cause irreparable damage
Letter: Executive order on civil service will cause irreparable damage

Donald Trump

Surrounded by Army cadets, President Donald Trump watches the first half of the 121st Army-Navy Football Game in Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

I enjoyed a 35-year career as a civil servant, manager and executive at the U.S. Civil Service Commission and then the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. My career colleagues and I recommended to politically appointed agency heads and their staff the policies, legislation, rules and regulations necessary for administering civil service laws. The career civil service ensured the public that political appointees received the best expertise regarding execution of the laws our agency was responsible for.

I am alarmed about the president's recent executive order that demolishes the Pendleton Act, a respected law that provides that America's federal civil servants are hired and fired based on merit, not political affiliation. The order changes that by establishing a new Schedule F for policy positions. If fully implemented, tens of thousands of career policy positions like I held would be moved into the new category.

Civil service rules, in existence since the late 1800s, ensure a professional, nonpartisan federal workforce. They guarantee federal employees are hired based on their competence for the job, not their political connections. A competitive, merit-based civil service provides trust and continuity through changing administrations, preserves institutional knowledge and expertise within the federal government, and safeguards the rule of law.

This reckless attempt to undercut our civil service has long-term implications beyond the current administration that will alter the public's faith in government. Congress must stop this dangerous executive order from taking effect by supporting legislative efforts to block it.

Craig Pettibone • Kirkwood

Missouri National Active and Retired Federal Employee Association

