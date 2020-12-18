Letter: Executive order on civil service will cause irreparable damage

I enjoyed a 35-year career as a civil servant, manager and executive at the U.S. Civil Service Commission and then the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. My career colleagues and I recommended to politically appointed agency heads and their staff the policies, legislation, rules and regulations necessary for administering civil service laws. The career civil service ensured the public that political appointees received the best expertise regarding execution of the laws our agency was responsible for.

I am alarmed about the president's recent executive order that demolishes the Pendleton Act, a respected law that provides that America's federal civil servants are hired and fired based on merit, not political affiliation. The order changes that by establishing a new Schedule F for policy positions. If fully implemented, tens of thousands of career policy positions like I held would be moved into the new category.

Civil service rules, in existence since the late 1800s, ensure a professional, nonpartisan federal workforce. They guarantee federal employees are hired based on their competence for the job, not their political connections. A competitive, merit-based civil service provides trust and continuity through changing administrations, preserves institutional knowledge and expertise within the federal government, and safeguards the rule of law.