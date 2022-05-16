Letter: Exhibit remiss in not highlighting the St. Louis Symphony

St. Louis Sound is a terrific exhibit at the Missouri History Museum, detailing the history of musicians in St. Louis from Scott Joplin to Nelly. It was fascinating to be able to hear the blues and gospel musicians and singers from the early 20th century. But in my opinion, the exhibit curators must have thought little of classical music. I couldn’t find representation of our St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. It’s the second oldest symphony in the country, dating back to 1880. It has won nine Grammy awards with three for Album of the Year, mostly under the internationally renowned conductor, Leonard Slatkin. I believe this is a sad oversight by the Missouri History Museum.