Letter: Expanded public transportation would help college education
Letter: Expanded public transportation would help college education

The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the Build Back Better Act. It includes a provision — the Promoting Advancement Through Transit Help to College Act — that would offer competitive grants. The grants would be administered by the Department of Transportation in partnership with local public transit providers for community colleges, historically black colleges and universities, tribal colleges, and other minority-serving institutions.

The goal is to help extend existing routes to better serve the needs of students, increase the frequency of those routes, establish transit stops closer to campuses, subsidize public transportation costs for students and more. This is imperative for our region. Despite the availability of robust public transit systems nationwide, many don’t provide light rail service directly to community college campuses. That's the situation for the four campuses, two education centers, and three additional facilities that make up St. Louis Community College.

Lack of transportation access should not be a barrier to quality education. This legislation is important and could significantly improve public transit access for students.

Dr. Elizabeth Gassel Perkins • Florissant  

President, St. Louis Community College Florissant Valley Campus

