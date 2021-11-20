 Skip to main content
Letter: Expanding MetroLink as foolish as Loop Trolley fiasco
MetroLink train

A standard two-car MetroLink train moves Northbound from the Shrewsbury-Landsdowne station toward the Sunnen station on Friday, July 9, 2021, bearing the new all-blue markings. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding "St. Louis County back in picture for north-south MetroLink expansion" (Nov. 17): Am I the only one who was shocked to see that our local governments are considering MetroLink expansion? Did we learn nothing from the Loop Trolley?

There is no forecast that I’m aware of that shows increased interest in riding MetroLink in the next five years. Several things account for this, including working from home, ride services like Uber, and crime. The system still permits riders to cause trouble and come aboard without paying.

What about costs? According to 2019 figures, we pay $251 million every year to operate MetroLink. Fares cover only 34%, leaving $165 million or $452,000 every day to be covered by taxpayers. I think a better option would be to alter or increase existing bus service. This could be done relatively quickly and would be much more convenient to riders. Expanding MetroLink would take more than five years and cost billions.

Why do we continue to plan projects that lose money and require more taxes to pay for them — when we didn’t need them in the first place? For an example, just look at the Loop Trolley.

Rich Iezzi • St. Louis   

