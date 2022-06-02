Letter: Expect GOP to raise funds off of Uvalde’s nightmare

Regarding “Missouri congresswoman’s pro-gun mailer arrives just days after Texas school massacre” (May 27): If the recent Uvalde, Texas, shooting makes people sick, here’s an even more sickening thought: Republicans, in defense of their so-called God-given right to own firearms, are going to use the deaths of those 19 children to raise millions of dollars for their campaigns. Disgusting, right? But true. They’ll pretend there’s nothing they can do to prevent future gun atrocities.
In fact, there’s plenty they can do without confiscating handguns and long rifles. I suspect there’s a 100% chance that a Uvalde-style school shooting will happen again, maybe even in Missouri. This November, Missourians will elect a U.S. senator to replace Roy Blunt. If there is any hope of enacting saner gun laws, it will come from Democrats, and voters can begin by electing a Democrat to fill Blunt’s seat.
Mark Travers • University City