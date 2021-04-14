Letter: Expect more GOP voter-suppression bids like Georgia

Regarding “CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes” (April 12): The new Georgia voting laws not only make it harder for certain populations to vote, they also take control away from the state election board and gives it to the Republican-controlled legislature. This means partisan politicians can try to manipulate votes. To me, this is the beginning of fascism.
Other states are following Georgia’s example, and I’m sure Missouri’s Republican Legislature will try as well.
Laura Cooper • Fenton