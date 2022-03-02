Letter: Experience, credentials make Jackson highly qualified

Regarding “Biden nominates Jackson, first Black woman, to Supreme Court” (Feb. 25): Faced with one of the most highly qualified nominees to the Supreme Court, Republicans seem to be reverting to politics, as opposed to judging the candidate based on her merits. By referring to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as emblematic of the “radical left,” it is clear where at least some Republicans stand.
Jackson’s prior experience as a public defender should be a great asset in terms of the court’s ability to empathize with a broader segment of society. I believe her other legal credentials and past experiences also render her an extremely highly qualified nominee.
Harry Toder • University City