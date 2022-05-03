Letter: Experienced, overworked nurses should get better pay

Regarding "‘Day after day’: Why COVID left a record number of nurses quitting at one St. Louis hospital" (April 24): The coronavirus brought home the inequity of pay for staff nurses.

Nurses are feeling undervalued. In 40 years, I have seen my extra week of vacation after 20 years of service and every five years thereafter taken away. I have seen my insurance premiums rise, when lower-paid employees get a discounted rate. I have seen 700 hours of sick time taken and replaced with personal time off, with diminishing hours of accrual over several years.

Yes, after I have committed my career to caring for patients, and I love my work. I have stayed with my employer, BJC. There are no retention or loyalty bonuses, and the experienced nurses keep leaving. And yes, patient care is compromised.

Experience should be rewarded, especially since it's the experienced core staff that mentors new nurses, helping them be supported and valued so they stay.

Christie Eike • St. Louis County