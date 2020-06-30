Letter: Explaining why some still back Confederate flag

Regarding “Mississippi surrenders Confederate symbol from state flag” (June 30): The Confederate flag never flew over a slave ship. It is a military flag. Designed by General P.G.T. Beauregard, it was the Confederate battle flag, and its symbolism is Christian. It is modeled on St. Andrew’s cross, which is displayed on the national flag of Scotland and in the Union Jack of Great Britain.
The South fought under the Confederate battle flag. And I believe that, to Confederate soldiers, the flag represented their cause, their families, and their homes, as well as a desire for the same sort of independence as the patriots of 1776.
That flag was defended with what I believe was honor, courage and self-sacrifice on battlefields across this country, many of which are now national or state parks.
For some today, the flag is a symbol of Southern pride, a symbol of independence of mind, and a memory of military valor.
Bob Kuntz • St. Louis
