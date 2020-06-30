Letter: Explaining why some still back Confederate flag
Letter: Explaining why some still back Confederate flag

Governor to retire Mississippi's Confederate-themed flag

File-This June 25, 2020, file photo shows a Mississippi state flag flying outside the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Mississippi will surrender the Confederate battle emblem from its state flag, more than a century after white supremacist legislators embedded it there a generation after the South lost the Civil War. Mississippi's House and Senate voted in succession Sunday, June 28, 2020, to retire the flag, with broad bipartisan support. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said he will sign the bill, and the state flag would lose its official status as soon as he signs the measure. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Regarding “Mississippi surrenders Confederate symbol from state flag” (June 30): The Confederate flag never flew over a slave ship. It is a military flag. Designed by General P.G.T. Beauregard, it was the Confederate battle flag, and its symbolism is Christian. It is modeled on St. Andrew’s cross, which is displayed on the national flag of Scotland and in the Union Jack of Great Britain.

The South fought under the Confederate battle flag. And I believe that, to Confederate soldiers, the flag represented their cause, their families, and their homes, as well as a desire for the same sort of independence as the patriots of 1776.

That flag was defended with what I believe was honor, courage and self-sacrifice on battlefields across this country, many of which are now national or state parks.

For some today, the flag is a symbol of Southern pride, a symbol of independence of mind, and a memory of military valor.

Bob Kuntz • St. Louis

