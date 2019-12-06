I was sorely disappointed by the Post-Dispatch’s editorial championing the return of red-light cameras to the streets of St. Louis. The editorial lacked both facts and substance and sounded similar to an anecdotal-filled rant one might have heard around the Thanksgiving table.
The editorial mentions a 46% increase in traffic fatalities, but it does not state how much of that increase could be attributed to one party running a red light. That makes the increase a useless statistic in arguing for the return of cameras.
The editorial tells the story of drivers using the left-turn lane as a passing lane to get around cars stopped at red lights. It then goes on to provide the reasons, such as a shortage of police officers, to explain why the drivers feel so emboldened. Is that supposition or did the editorial board interview a selection of such drivers?
In addition, if these drivers are such scofflaws, what makes us think that the existence of a camera would stop such dangerous behaviors?
There are countless ways to increase traffic safety (traffic studies, re-timing lights) without reaching into the pockets of the residents. None of these solutions were mentioned in your editorial.
Suzanne Jackson • Overland