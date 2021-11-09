Letter: Exposing teachers' personal data screams for accountability

Regarding "Missouri hires credit monitoring service two weeks after database flaws exposed" (Nov. 2): As the spouse of a longtime employee of the Missouri school system, I am concerned about my wife's personal information, including her Social Security number being compromised.

If a Post-Dispatch reporter's discovery of data posted online constitutes a crime, "Parson issues legal threat against Post-Dispatch after database flaws exposed" (Oct. 15), then why have charges not been filed?

If whoever was responsible for the website was negligent, then what actions have been taken against them?

Jim Trevor • Columbia, Ill.