Letter: Exposing teachers' personal data screams for accountability
Gov. Mike Parson press conference

After the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported first to the state and then in a news story that teacher Social Security numbers were at risk of exposure on a state website, Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday that the state would investigate, calling the newspaper’s actions “hacking.” (Screengrab from video)

 Missouri Governor's office

 Regarding "Missouri hires credit monitoring service two weeks after database flaws exposed" (Nov. 2): As the spouse of a longtime employee of the Missouri school system, I am concerned about my wife's personal information, including her Social Security number being compromised. 

If a Post-Dispatch reporter's discovery of data posted online constitutes a crime, "Parson issues legal threat against Post-Dispatch after database flaws exposed" (Oct. 15), then why have charges not been filed?

If whoever was responsible for the website was negligent, then what actions have been taken against them?

Jim Trevor • Columbia, Ill.

