Letter: Extend 9/11 unity to resolve current political battles

Regarding “Biden embraces message of unity on 9/11 anniversary” (Sept. 11): The Post-Dispatch’s 9/11 coverage was very moving, poignant and inspirational. All the photos and personal survivor stories made the day come alive once more with pain, sorrow, shock, loss, and realizing that the human spirit is forever undaunted.

The tragedy still burns in our hearts, but we need these reminders to remember we still hold spirits within us that are relentless in the face of death, that as an American people, we all came together to help each other.

Let’s not let another tragedy be the instigator of these efforts to come together for what’s best for all Americans. Remember this at all times, even when discussing our differing opinions involving vaccines, voting and abortion rights. Let’s try to work for change in respectful ways. We are all human. We are all mortal. We are all equal. Let’s remember that in our discussions.

We must remember 9/11 for those who gave all and worked to save others. Out of respect for all those affected that day, let’s remember our shared unity and our shared humanity. It’s the least we can do.

Jerry S. Hutter • Florissant